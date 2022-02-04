MDARNG Host 1st Annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosts the first annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC cadets at Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Maryland, on April 2, 2022. The cadets conducted a modified Army Physical Fitness Test and competed in events that measured their ability to work as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)