Hexa first flight

The Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, lifts off for its first test flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Hexa team completed the aircraft’s first unmanned flight test via remote control. The aircraft, which used 18 motors and propellers, flew for approximately 10 minutes and reached a height of about 50 feet. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837724
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-RI677-186
|Filename:
|DOD_108898744
|Length:
|00:08:49
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Eglin Air Force Base
