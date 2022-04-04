Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hexa first flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, lifts off for its first test flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Hexa team completed the aircraft’s first unmanned flight test via remote control. The aircraft, which used 18 motors and propellers, flew for approximately 10 minutes and reached a height of about 50 feet. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837724
    VIRIN: 220404-O-RI677-186
    Filename: DOD_108898744
    Length: 00:08:49
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hexa first flight, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    LIFT
    Eglin
    Hexa
    ARFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT