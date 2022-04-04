Hexa first flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, lifts off for its first test flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Hexa team completed the aircraft’s first unmanned flight test via remote control. The aircraft, which used 18 motors and propellers, flew for approximately 10 minutes and reached a height of about 50 feet. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)