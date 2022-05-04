Austin Speaks to House Committee on 2023 Budget, Part 1

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley speak with the House Armed Services Committee about the Department of Defense's budget requests for fiscal year 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837712
|Filename:
|DOD_108898635
|Length:
|00:59:55
|Location:
|US
