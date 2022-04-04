Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness Cake, Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    04.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 4, 2022) Maj. Gen. William Zana, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, and Camp Lemonnier Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator (SARC), U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Tinker, address the audience during a cake-cutting ceremony presented at the Dorie Miller Galley in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), recognized both in military and civilian communities. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837705
    VIRIN: 220404-N-AE068-0056
    Filename: DOD_108898420
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Cake, Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Prevention
    Cake
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    SAAPM

