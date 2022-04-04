Sexual Assault Awareness Cake, Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 4, 2022) Maj. Gen. William Zana, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, and Camp Lemonnier Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator (SARC), U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Tinker, address the audience during a cake-cutting ceremony presented at the Dorie Miller Galley in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), recognized both in military and civilian communities. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
04.04.2022
04.05.2022
|Video Productions
|837705
|220404-N-AE068-0056
|DOD_108898420
|00:01:54
DJ
|1
|1
