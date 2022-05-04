National Harbor, Md. (April 4, 2022) Women leaders from the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps speak during the women's leadership panel at the Navy League's 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837693
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898145
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2022 Women's Leadership Panel, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT