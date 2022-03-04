Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rolling Thunder: HIMARS B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire a reduced range practice rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2022. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-dominated scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US

    HIMARS
    Rockets
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    2d MARDIV

