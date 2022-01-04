On Their Shoulders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, Global Strike Command's commander, was presented with the Order of the Sword at Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Montgomery, Alabama, April 1, 2022. The Order of the Sword was established by the Air Force enlisted force to recognize and honor military senior officers, colonel or above, and civilian equivalents, for conspicuous and significant contributions to the welfare and prestige of the Air Force enlisted force, mission effectiveness as well as the overall military establishment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837684
    VIRIN: 220405-F-GC691-001
    Filename: DOD_108898033
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Enlisted
    Air Education and Training Command
    Order of the Sword
    AETC
    Air University
    Barnes Center

