On Their Shoulders

Gen. Anthony Cotton, Global Strike Command's commander, was presented with the Order of the Sword at Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Montgomery, Alabama, April 1, 2022. The Order of the Sword was established by the Air Force enlisted force to recognize and honor military senior officers, colonel or above, and civilian equivalents, for conspicuous and significant contributions to the welfare and prestige of the Air Force enlisted force, mission effectiveness as well as the overall military establishment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 10:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837684
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-GC691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898033
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
