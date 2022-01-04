On Their Shoulders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Anthony Cotton, Global Strike Command's commander, was presented with the Order of the Sword at Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Montgomery, Alabama, April 1, 2022. The Order of the Sword was established by the Air Force enlisted force to recognize and honor military senior officers, colonel or above, and civilian equivalents, for conspicuous and significant contributions to the welfare and prestige of the Air Force enlisted force, mission effectiveness as well as the overall military establishment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)