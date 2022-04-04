NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, and Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz, speak about the opportunities and obstacles while operating on land, sea, air and space during the Sea-Air-Space 2022 Exposition Opening Ceremony. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837682
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898017
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2022, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
