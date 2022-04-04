video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837682" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, and Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz, speak about the opportunities and obstacles while operating on land, sea, air and space during the Sea-Air-Space 2022 Exposition Opening Ceremony. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.