    Sea-Air-Space 2022

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, and Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz, speak about the opportunities and obstacles while operating on land, sea, air and space during the Sea-Air-Space 2022 Exposition Opening Ceremony. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837682
    VIRIN: 220404-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_108898017
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea-Air-Space 2022, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maritime Strategy
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Tri-Service
    Sea Air Space
    Sas 2022

