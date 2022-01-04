Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham interviews with Greek media

    ANDRAVDIA, GREECE

    04.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece - Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, deputy commander, is interviewed by Greek media on April 1, 2022, during INIOCHOS 22 exercise at Andravida Air Base, Greece.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 11:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 837678
    VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108898013
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ANDRAVDIA, GR

    This work, Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham interviews with Greek media, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

