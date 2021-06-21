Here is why U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Fortunato, a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist instructor, serves in the 80th Training Command. Join our instructor team! For info on available opportunities, contact your local career counselor or the 80th's counselor at 910-656-0907.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837675
|VIRIN:
|210621-A-PZ247-510
|Filename:
|DOD_108898001
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Fortunato, "Why I Instruct", by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT