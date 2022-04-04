Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea-Air-Space 2022

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    National Harbor, Md. (April 4, 2022) Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants leads a discussion with autonomous technology experts highlighting the emerging warfighting domain of unmanned surface and undersea vehicles at the Navy Leagues 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.

    TAGS

    Maritime Strategy
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Tri-Service
    Sea Air Space
    Sas 2022

