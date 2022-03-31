Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building the Castle: Women in leadership

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sarah Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The New Orleans District highlights the many women in leadership roles throughout USACE and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837663
    VIRIN: 220331-D-GF250-003
    Filename: DOD_108897795
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the Castle: Women in leadership, by Sarah Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month Women in Leadership

