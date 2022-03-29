Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO battlegroup in Lithuania joins with US Army for exercise

    LITHUANIA

    03.29.2022

    NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Lithuania joined up with a battalion from the US Army’s 66th Armored Regiment for training manoeuvres in the Baltic state’s dense forests.

    For Exercise Rising Griffin, troops performed a road march from their base in Rukla to the training grounds at Pabradė, showcasing their ability to communicate and move together. At Pabradė, the troops engaged in simulated combat operations.

    To demonstrate Allies’ determination to defend Alliance territory, the US Army extended the deployment of the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment after Russia invaded Ukraine. It was the fourth battalion to be sent to Lithuania since 2019, when the Lithuanian government requested the deployment of a cavalry squadron.

    Footage includes shots of troops and vehicles from the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States manoeuvring and practising combat in dense woodlands, as well as a selection of cinematic slow motion shots recorded without sound.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 06:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837649
    VIRIN: 220405-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108897538
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: LT

