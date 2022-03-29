NATO battlegroup in Lithuania joins with US Army for exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Lithuania joined up with a battalion from the US Army’s 66th Armored Regiment for training manoeuvres in the Baltic state’s dense forests.



For Exercise Rising Griffin, troops performed a road march from their base in Rukla to the training grounds at Pabradė, showcasing their ability to communicate and move together. At Pabradė, the troops engaged in simulated combat operations.



To demonstrate Allies’ determination to defend Alliance territory, the US Army extended the deployment of the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment after Russia invaded Ukraine. It was the fourth battalion to be sent to Lithuania since 2019, when the Lithuanian government requested the deployment of a cavalry squadron.



Footage includes shots of troops and vehicles from the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States manoeuvring and practising combat in dense woodlands, as well as a selection of cinematic slow motion shots recorded without sound.