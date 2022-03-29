Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Army Test Integration of THAAD and Patriot Missile Defense Systems

The Missile Defense Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency, successfully conducted a flight test today of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System. The test, designated Flight Test THAAD Weapon System (FTT)-21, was conducted at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
|03.29.2022
|04.04.2022 23:28
|B-Roll
|837633
|220329-O-WE597-765
|DOD_108897377
|00:01:43
|US
|1
|1
