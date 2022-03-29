Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Army Test Integration of THAAD and Patriot Missile Defense Systems

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Latonja Martin 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency, successfully conducted a flight test today of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System. The test, designated Flight Test THAAD Weapon System (FTT)-21, was conducted at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837633
    VIRIN: 220329-O-WE597-765
    Filename: DOD_108897377
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Army Test Integration of THAAD and Patriot Missile Defense Systems, by Latonja Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

