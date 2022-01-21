Stay Happy, Stay Healthy, Stay Hydrated

A 30 second television spot about the importance of hydration. The target audience was DoD service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|837630
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-BD319-525
|Filename:
|DOD_108897343
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
