    Stay Happy, Stay Healthy, Stay Hydrated

    JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    A 30 second television spot about the importance of hydration. The target audience was DoD service members and their families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 22:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 837630
    VIRIN: 220121-N-BD319-525
    Filename: DOD_108897343
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Water
    Hydration
    Health and Wellness

