Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22: Amphibious Assault At Claveria Beach B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. and Philippine Marines and Sailors conduct a bilateral amphibious landing during Balikatan 22, Claveria, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837625
    VIRIN: 220331-M-MF519-700
    Filename: DOD_108897286
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: Amphibious Assault At Claveria Beach B-Roll, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT