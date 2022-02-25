Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taste of Misawa: Wing Wednesday

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Benjamin Bugenig and A1C Shaqille Jones make chicken wings coated in a specialty 'Bang Bang sauce' created by Jones in this episode of Taste of Misawa.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837624
    VIRIN: 220225-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_108897285
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Taste of Misawa: Wing Wednesday, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

