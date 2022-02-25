U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Benjamin Bugenig and A1C Shaqille Jones make chicken wings coated in a specialty 'Bang Bang sauce' created by Jones in this episode of Taste of Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837624
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-HW118-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108897285
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Taste of Misawa: Wing Wednesday, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT