Misawa hosts an annual talent competition called Misawa Stars. Paige Watts, one of the performers, gives an inside look concerning her motivation and inspiration to sing in the competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|837620
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-HW118-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108897253
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Misawa Stars, Round 1, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig and PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT