    Pacific Update: Misawa Stars, Round 1

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig and Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa hosts an annual talent competition called Misawa Stars. Paige Watts, one of the performers, gives an inside look concerning her motivation and inspiration to sing in the competition.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 21:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 837620
    VIRIN: 220325-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_108897253
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Misawa Stars, Round 1, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig and PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    Misawa
    Air Force
    Enlisted Club
    Misawa Stars

