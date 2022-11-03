Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Round Table With 35MDG/CC Col Dooley

    JAPAN

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    35th Medical Group Commander, Col. Melissa Dooley sat down with some of Misawa Air Base's brightest young women to answer questions about her experience as a leader in the United States Air Force.

    round table
    Q&A
    Women's History Month

