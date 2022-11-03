35th Medical Group Commander, Col. Melissa Dooley sat down with some of Misawa Air Base's brightest young women to answer questions about her experience as a leader in the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 20:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837619
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-EU981-786
|Filename:
|DOD_108897252
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month Round Table With 35MDG/CC Col Dooley, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT