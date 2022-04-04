Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice President Harris Makes a School Infrastructure Announcement

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Announcing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Plans to Upgrade Our Public Schools with Clean and Energy Efficient Facilities and Transportation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 18:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837602
    Filename: DOD_108896900
    Length: 00:15:55
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris Makes a School Infrastructure Announcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Schools
    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    Energy Efficient Facilities and Transportation

