Minuteman Monday

For three generations, Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles have served as America's strategic backstop—a lethal, safe and sure combat force to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners. The men and women of our ICBM force are the perfect examples of what it means to be Always Ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 15:06
|Location:
|LA, US
