    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 4, 2022) The Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast-transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs the pier at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Burlington is currently underway and operating in the 4th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837574
    VIRIN: 220404-N-TF680-0001
    Filename: DOD_108896397
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

