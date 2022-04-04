VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 4, 2022) The Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast-transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs the pier at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Burlington is currently underway and operating in the 4th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837574
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-TF680-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108896397
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSC
Navy
Military Sealift Command
US Navy
United We Sail
