    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short motivational video containing remarks by Naval Adm. William H. McRaven, ninth commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837557
    VIRIN: 220404-M-BK403-012
    Filename: DOD_108896175
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Change Starts With You, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Parris Island
    Marines
    Bootcamp

