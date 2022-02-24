Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Black History Month
    February 24, 2022
    Historic Hacienda

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837555
    VIRIN: 220224-O-LW200-771
    PIN: 8709
    Filename: DOD_108896156
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    BG Wallace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT