Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month SAHVA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Women's History Month San Antonio Valley Historical Association
    March 21, 2022
    Fort Hunter Liggett California
    The Historical Hacienda

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837551
    VIRIN: 220321-O-LW200-976
    Filename: DOD_108896087
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month SAHVA, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    San Antonio Valley Historical Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT