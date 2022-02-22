Safety with the Army Munitions Surveillance program at Tooele Army Depot

Slow-Motion detonation of a fifteen pound composition B shape charge at the TEAD surveillance Test Range on 22 Feb 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837550
|VIRIN:
|220222-O-OZ783-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108896062
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
