    Safety with the Army Munitions Surveillance program at Tooele Army Depot

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Kelly Haux 

    Tooele Army Depot

    Detonation of a fifteen pound composition B shape charge at the TEAD surveillance Test Range on 22 Feb 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837549
    VIRIN: 220222-O-OZ783-875
    Filename: DOD_108896024
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US 

    This work, Safety with the Army Munitions Surveillance program at Tooele Army Depot, by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TEAD
    #TooeleArmyDepot
    #MunitionSafety
    #MunitionSuveillance

