Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Kody Sims, FY 2020 Reserve Sailor of the Year, underscores Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt’s initiative fostering a Culture of Safety, where each sailor is respected and valued; where each sailor has a voice. Sims is a C-130 flight engineer assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Five Five (VR-55), stationed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837547
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-KL795-0200
|Filename:
|DOD_108895980
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culture of Safety with AWFC Kody Sims, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT