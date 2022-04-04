Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culture of Safety with AWFC Kody Sims

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Kody Sims, FY 2020 Reserve Sailor of the Year, underscores Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt’s initiative fostering a Culture of Safety, where each sailor is respected and valued; where each sailor has a voice. Sims is a C-130 flight engineer assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Five Five (VR-55), stationed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837547
    VIRIN: 220312-N-KL795-0200
    Filename: DOD_108895980
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    Navy Reserve

