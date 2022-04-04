Culture of Safety with AWFC Kody Sims

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Kody Sims, FY 2020 Reserve Sailor of the Year, underscores Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt’s initiative fostering a Culture of Safety, where each sailor is respected and valued; where each sailor has a voice. Sims is a C-130 flight engineer assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Five Five (VR-55), stationed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)