The 560th Flying Training Squadron honored Freedom Flyer #208 retired Maj. Theodore Sienicki and Freedom Flyer #209 retired Lt. Col. Frederick McMurray at the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion and Symposium, March 24-25 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 560th FTS has hosted the Freedom Flyer Reunion every year since 1973, honoring the sacrifices of the POWs and their families, providing a unique opportunity for others to learn about their experiences.