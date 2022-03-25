The 560th Flying Training Squadron honored Freedom Flyer #208 retired Maj. Theodore Sienicki and Freedom Flyer #209 retired Lt. Col. Frederick McMurray at the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion and Symposium, March 24-25 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 560th FTS has hosted the Freedom Flyer Reunion every year since 1973, honoring the sacrifices of the POWs and their families, providing a unique opportunity for others to learn about their experiences.
|03.25.2022
|04.04.2022 13:17
|Video Productions
|837546
|220325-F-RX305-1001
|DOD_108895979
|00:02:53
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|1
|1
