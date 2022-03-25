Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion and Symposium

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Benjamin Faske 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 560th Flying Training Squadron honored Freedom Flyer #208 retired Maj. Theodore Sienicki and Freedom Flyer #209 retired Lt. Col. Frederick McMurray at the 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion and Symposium, March 24-25 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 560th FTS has hosted the Freedom Flyer Reunion every year since 1973, honoring the sacrifices of the POWs and their families, providing a unique opportunity for others to learn about their experiences.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:17
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    POW
    MIA
    12FTW
    Freedom Flyer
    560FTS

