    Hill F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Whiteman AFB for Exercise Agile Tiger

    WHITMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Six F-35A Lightning IIs out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri for the first-ever Exercise Agile Tiger, April 1, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837545
    VIRIN: 220401-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895803
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WHITMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Hometown: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Whiteman AFB for Exercise Agile Tiger, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Operations and Exercises

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    exercise
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    F-35A Lightning II
    Team Whiteman
    Agile Tiger

