Six F-35A Lightning IIs out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri for the first-ever Exercise Agile Tiger, April 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837545
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895803
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WHITMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Hometown:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Whiteman AFB for Exercise Agile Tiger, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operations and Exercises
