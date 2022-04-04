ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece - Several aircraft land in Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 4, 2022, during INIOCHOS 22 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837544
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895631
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, INIOCHOS 22 aircraft take off and land in Greece, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT