Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Public Health, Occupational Medicine and Occupational Health Nursing section for promoting health and safety in the workforce. These public health professionals protect workers from adverse effects of hazards in their work environment, ensure personnel are physically and mentally suited for job performance and reduce the economic impact of civilian injuries and illness at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
This public service announcement is part four of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837542
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-GR663-711
|Filename:
|DOD_108895610
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH National Public Health Week: Occupational Medicine & Occupational Health Nursing, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health
LEAVE A COMMENT