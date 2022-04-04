MRDC is a vast and diverse organization and we are honored to share the diversity stories from our teammates.
The month of April, we spotlight Ms. Josephine Esteban-Trexler, a Department of the Army civilian, who shares her Filipino history.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837540
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-YX353-719
|Filename:
|DOD_108895554
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRDC Diversity Spotlight: April 2022, by Erin Bolling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT