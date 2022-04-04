Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH National Public Health Week: Environmental Health

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Public Health, Environmental Health section for their efforts mitigating disease and environmental threats, promoting the health, safety and readiness of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana community.

    This public service announcement is part three of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts community health for Soldiers, Families and the civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 11:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837538
    VIRIN: 220404-O-GR663-283
    Filename: DOD_108895545
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Environmental Health
    BJACH

