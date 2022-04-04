BJACH National Public Health Week: Environmental Health

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Public Health, Environmental Health section for their efforts mitigating disease and environmental threats, promoting the health, safety and readiness of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana community.



This public service announcement is part three of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts community health for Soldiers, Families and the civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.