Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Public Health, Environmental Health section for their efforts mitigating disease and environmental threats, promoting the health, safety and readiness of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana community.
This public service announcement is part three of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts community health for Soldiers, Families and the civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837538
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-GR663-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108895545
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH National Public Health Week: Environmental Health, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health
