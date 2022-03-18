Pfc. Simon Iradukunda, with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shares the story of losing his father to insurgents and escaping from Congo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Mar 9, 2022. Iradukunda graduated from recruit training on March 18, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837520
|VIRIN:
|220302-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895456
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A Second Chance, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT