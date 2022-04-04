Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Health, Industrial Hygiene section for the support they provide to the Warfighter by anticipating, recognizing, evaluating and controlling health hazards where military and civilian personnel work and serve at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
This public service announcement is part one of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.
|04.04.2022
|04.04.2022 09:22
|PSA
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
This work, BJACH National Public Health Week: Industrial Hygiene, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health
