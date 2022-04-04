Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH National Public Health Week: Industrial Hygiene

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Health, Industrial Hygiene section for the support they provide to the Warfighter by anticipating, recognizing, evaluating and controlling health hazards where military and civilian personnel work and serve at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    This public service announcement is part one of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:22
    Public Health

    Public Health
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Industrial Hygiene
    BJACH

