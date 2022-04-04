BJACH National Public Health Week: Industrial Hygiene

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Health, Industrial Hygiene section for the support they provide to the Warfighter by anticipating, recognizing, evaluating and controlling health hazards where military and civilian personnel work and serve at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.



This public service announcement is part one of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.