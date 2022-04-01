Raising of the NATO flag at the Arches of the Cinquantenaire in Brussels for the occasion of NATO Day

Today (4 April 2022) marks the 73rd anniversary of NATO. Since its foundation on April 4th 1949, NATO has guaranteed the security and safety of Allied citizens in Europe and North America. Today, the Alliance includes 30 countries and one billion people.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837516
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895416
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
