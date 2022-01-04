Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Leaving RAF Lakenheath Loaded

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    C-130H Aircraft from the Minnesota Force Reserve Component fuel up and depart with live munitions for Souda Bay, Greece, from RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837513
    VIRIN: 220401-F-WN564-761
    Filename: DOD_108895364
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    This work, C-130H Leaving RAF Lakenheath Loaded, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    AFRC
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ordnance
    48th Fighter Wing
    Iniochos 22-1

