Master. Sgt. LeRoy Alphanzo Hunter, U.S. Army Financial Management Command training noncommissioned officer in charge, was awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion during a special virtual ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 1, 2022. The Towson Medallion is named after Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson, who served as Paymaster General of the Army from 1819 to 1854 and shaped a Finance Corps that met the Army’s needs until the 20th century. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 08:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837510
|VIRIN:
|220401-A-IM476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895325
|Length:
|00:12:28
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFMCOM's Hunter receives Towson Medallion, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT