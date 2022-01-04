Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFMCOM's Hunter receives Towson Medallion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Master. Sgt. LeRoy Alphanzo Hunter, U.S. Army Financial Management Command training noncommissioned officer in charge, was awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion during a special virtual ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 1, 2022. The Towson Medallion is named after Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson, who served as Paymaster General of the Army from 1819 to 1854 and shaped a Finance Corps that met the Army’s needs until the 20th century. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837510
    VIRIN: 220401-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895325
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM's Hunter receives Towson Medallion, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    AMC
    Towson
    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT