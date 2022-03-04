Balikatan 22- AFP, Marines conduct small unmanned aircraft system training

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct small unmanned aircraft system training with Philippine Marines during Balikatan 22 at Appari, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
