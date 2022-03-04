Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team conduct an sunset jump over San Antonio, Texas on 3 April. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce) 

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837484
    VIRIN: 220403-A-id671-622
    Filename: DOD_108894965
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    This work, The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Fiesta
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Airborne
    Army

