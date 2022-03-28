Balikatan 22- Friendship Jump Social Media Reel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippines Special Operations Command members conduct a friendship jump with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group during Balikatan 22 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experience. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder', is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise. BK22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)