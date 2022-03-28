Balikatan 22- Friendship Jump Social Media Reel

Philippines Special Operations Command members conduct a friendship jump with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group during Balikatan 22 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experience. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder', is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise. BK22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|03.28.2022
|04.04.2022 00:59
|Package
|837481
|220328-M-AR498-024
|DOD_108894934
|00:00:38
|PH
|1
|1
