    Balikatan 22- Friendship Jump Social Media Reel

    PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippines Special Operations Command members conduct a friendship jump with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group during Balikatan 22 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experience. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder', is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise. BK22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 00:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837481
    VIRIN: 220328-M-AR498-024
    Filename: DOD_108894934
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22- Friendship Jump Social Media Reel, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

