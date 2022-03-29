Balikatan 22- Amphibious Operations Social Media Reel

U.S. Marines and Sailors and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct amphibious operations at during exercise Balikatan 22, Aparri, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
