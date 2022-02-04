Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from ran aground vessel near Port Sulphur, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT SULPHUR, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescues boaters from ran aground vessel near Port Sulphur, Louisiana on April 2, 2022. The boaters were transported to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837464
    VIRIN: 020422-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108894672
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PORT SULPHUR, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from ran aground vessel near Port Sulphur, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    new orleans
    air station
    Coast Guard
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT