Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from ran aground vessel near Port Sulphur, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescues boaters from ran aground vessel near Port Sulphur, Louisiana on April 2, 2022. The boaters were transported to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837464
|VIRIN:
|020422-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108894672
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PORT SULPHUR, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
