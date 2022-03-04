Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of Military Child

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.03.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time during which we underscore the important role military children play in the U.S. military community and honor the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. To celebrate the Month of the Military Child on Camp Zama, we produced a video collage of parents of military-connected children at Camp Zama—servicemen and women, DA civilians and family members—giving messages of appreciation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 02:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837461
    VIRIN: 220404-A-MS361-632
    Filename: DOD_108894640
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of Military Child, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #armyfamily #usarmy #Camp Zama #USAG Japan

