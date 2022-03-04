Month of Military Child

April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time during which we underscore the important role military children play in the U.S. military community and honor the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. To celebrate the Month of the Military Child on Camp Zama, we produced a video collage of parents of military-connected children at Camp Zama—servicemen and women, DA civilians and family members—giving messages of appreciation.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 02:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837461
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-MS361-632
|Filename:
|DOD_108894640
|Length:
|00:08:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
