Month of Military Child

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837461" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time during which we underscore the important role military children play in the U.S. military community and honor the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. To celebrate the Month of the Military Child on Camp Zama, we produced a video collage of parents of military-connected children at Camp Zama—servicemen and women, DA civilians and family members—giving messages of appreciation.