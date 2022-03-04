Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trailer DLA Forged by History, Focused on the Future (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This a trailer/preview to the DLA 60th Anniversary documentary:
    DLA Forged by History, Focused on the Future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 19:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837459
    VIRIN: 220403-D-LU733-096
    Filename: DOD_108894603
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trailer DLA Forged by History, Focused on the Future (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA 60th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT