    USARC ACFT Townhall w/SMA Grinston

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Reinier  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Join SMA Grinston and CSM Lombardo for a live townhall as they answer Soldiers’ questions about the ACFT and provide an update on the new policy.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Townhall
    USARC
    ACFT
    SMA Grinston
    CSM Lombardo

