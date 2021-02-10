The 192nd Wing Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms has a two team concept and inspects and trains on new weapons Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Members of the team qualified on the new weapons before training other members of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837438
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-ME883-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108894161
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd Wing Combat Arms mission, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
