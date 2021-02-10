Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    192nd Wing Combat Arms mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms has a two team concept and inspects and trains on new weapons Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Members of the team qualified on the new weapons before training other members of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837438
    VIRIN: 220403-F-ME883-001
    Filename: DOD_108894161
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Wing Combat Arms mission, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    combat arms
    m4a1 carbine
    m18
    192nd Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT