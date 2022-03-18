Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

    ZAMOść, POLAND

    03.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to enhance its readiness to help strengthen the overall
    NATO Alliance.


    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837430
    VIRIN: 220318-M-GU106-087
    Filename: DOD_108894024
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: ZAMOść, PL 

    This work, U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

