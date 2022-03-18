U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to enhance its readiness to help strengthen the overall

(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)