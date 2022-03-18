U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to enhance its readiness to help strengthen the overall
NATO Alliance.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)
