Balikatan 22- VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation operations 120fps

U.S. Marines Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct tactical navigation operations near Clark Air Base, Pampanga, Philippines, April 2nd, 2022.Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews)
|04.02.2022
|04.03.2022 22:13
|B-Roll
|837413
|220402-M-XY415-196
|DOD_108893901
|00:04:22
|PAMPANGA, PH
|0
|0
